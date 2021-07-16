Corra.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $53,306.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $15.09 million and $53,306.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $10.06 or 0.00031547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00106196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00145561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,933.11 or 1.00153187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

