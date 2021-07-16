Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) COO Sells $3,264,000.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) COO Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $3,264,000.00.

CRSR stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $6,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

