Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.01. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 425,632 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.84.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.03.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.