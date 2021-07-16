Cosmo Coin (COSM) Market Cap Hits $392,324.38

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $392,324.38 and $4,178.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

