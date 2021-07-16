COTI Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $73.28 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00100686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00144926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,332.08 or 0.99924849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.