County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Down 60.6% in June

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.00. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICBK shares. Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.