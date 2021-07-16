Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COUP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $5.74 on Friday, hitting $220.35. The stock had a trading volume of 76,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total value of $11,993,000.00. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,210,558. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Coupa Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coupa Software by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Coupa Software by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

