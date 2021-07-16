Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVA. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

NYSE:CVA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.01. 6,308,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,454. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 500.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Covanta has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $20.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.58.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter worth about $93,980,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Covanta by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 177,792 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

