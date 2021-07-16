Cowen Increases Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $260.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s previous close.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.30.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $218.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 1.22. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $155.56 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globant will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Russell Frank Co raised its position in Globant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 83,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Globant by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 79,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Globant by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Globant by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 910,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,157,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

