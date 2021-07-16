CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Up 87.2% in June

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CVU stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 43,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 13.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 52.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

