CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Up 87.2% in June

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CVU stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 43,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
See Also: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.