CPUchain (CPU) Market Cap Hits $67,155.80

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CPUchain has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $67,155.80 and $100.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00105934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00146491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.83 or 0.99824462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain was first traded on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 52,771,400 coins. CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain

