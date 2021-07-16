Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,978 ($51.97). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,870 ($50.56), with a volume of 71,689 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,990 ($52.13).

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,968.76. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total transaction of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

Cranswick Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

