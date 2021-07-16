Cream Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.59 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $110.16 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for about $178.72 or 0.00570216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.96 or 0.00807092 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

