Credit Suisse AG Acquires 18,527 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $6,454,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth $23,778,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,144 shares of company stock worth $16,520,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

