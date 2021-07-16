Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 215.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,795 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Uniti Group worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

