Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 149.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 299.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 49,910.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 151,229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 333,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 56,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

ARCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. The company had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.33%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

