Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

