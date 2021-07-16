Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,958 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Otter Tail worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 68,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 45.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 55,426 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $50.32 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.