Credit Suisse AG Has $1.68 Million Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $4,859,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

