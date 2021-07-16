Credit Suisse AG Has $1.70 Million Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 81.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 394.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Prudential by 66.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

