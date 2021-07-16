Credit Suisse AG Has $1.70 Million Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 81.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 394.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Prudential by 66.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PUK opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99.
Prudential Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.