Credit Suisse AG Has $1.73 Million Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 439,615 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of OPKO Health worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

OPK opened at $3.54 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

