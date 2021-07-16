Credit Suisse AG Has $1.83 Million Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,196 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of NexGen Energy worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

