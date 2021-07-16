Credit Suisse AG Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Helios Technologies worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $79.57.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

