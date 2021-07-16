Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,927 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 106.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $315,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,239 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,753. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

