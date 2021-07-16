Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of SJW Group worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SJW Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in SJW Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

