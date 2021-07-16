Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.