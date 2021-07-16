Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WABC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

