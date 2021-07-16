Credit Suisse AG Purchases 23,502 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.