Credit Suisse AG Purchases 25,652 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,652 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 65,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 403,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 52,130 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

