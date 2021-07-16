Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,509 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of RPT Realty worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

In other news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,285.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.