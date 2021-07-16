Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,437 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $63,058,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $258,392.46. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

