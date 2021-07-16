Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,448 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

