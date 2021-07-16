Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,143 Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Studio City International worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

MSC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $778.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.94. Studio City International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.