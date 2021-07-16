Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,419 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Ingles Markets worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $67.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

