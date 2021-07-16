Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,646 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Safehold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 127,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,756,214.03. Insiders bought 253,539 shares of company stock worth $17,940,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SAFE stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $85.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

