Credit Suisse AG Sells 45,073 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,073 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAR. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

