Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,524 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of American Woodmark worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 11,751.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after buying an additional 535,525 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,712,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after buying an additional 101,103 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 2.25. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

