Credit Suisse AG Sells 55,237 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,237 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of The ODP worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The ODP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other The ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

ODP opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

