Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,629 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $46.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

