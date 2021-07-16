Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,128 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of MYR Group worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $89.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.67. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,500 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

