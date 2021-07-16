Credit Suisse AG Sells 91,837 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,837 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Domtar worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after acquiring an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth $24,816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after buying an additional 288,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domtar by 616.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after buying an additional 652,457 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

