Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 410,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Centennial Resource Development at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

