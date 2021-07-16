Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYK opened at $183.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.59. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $184.88.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

