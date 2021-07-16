Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,955 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Community Health Systems worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after buying an additional 246,233 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 375,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

