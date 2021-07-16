Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Boot Barn worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 2.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

