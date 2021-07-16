Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.00 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $5.00 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00006508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,987.56 or 0.99883473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00052995 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.