Credits Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $201,328.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

