Critical Comparison: Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Zillow Group alerts:

This table compares Zillow Group and Net Savings Link’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 7.88 -$162.12 million ($0.42) -253.05 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net Savings Link has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zillow Group and Net Savings Link, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 5 15 0 2.59 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $166.70, suggesting a potential upside of 56.85%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.