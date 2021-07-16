Critical Contrast: Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) vs. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Continental Resources alerts:

This table compares Continental Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources -5.19% -1.80% -0.80% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20%

Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.2%. Continental Resources pays out -37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Continental Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 11 7 0 2.19 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Resources currently has a consensus price target of $33.53, indicating a potential downside of 5.32%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Continental Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $2.59 billion 5.03 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -30.26 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Continental Resources has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.