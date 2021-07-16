Critical Review: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) vs. Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and Omni Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 9 14 0 2.61 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus price target of $44.87, indicating a potential downside of 0.29%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 9.42% 4.88% 0.41% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Omni Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.32 $3.30 billion $0.55 81.82 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

Omni Financial Services Company Profile

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

